Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s Lorraine Russell presents a scholarship to Rachel Gessing while Jax Dolman receives a scholarship from Vernon Towne Cinema’s Gerry Sellars. (Contributed)

Okanagan Screen Arts back in action, supporting students

Bursaries awarded to Lumby and Vernon youth pursuing arts

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is ending its COVID-19 hiatus by supporting students.

Before Monday Night at the Arts gets back in action Sept. 14 at the Vernon Towne Cinema, the society has handed out two bursaries.

After careful consideration and much deliberation, the OSA bursary committee selected Rachel Gessing and Jax Dolman as recipients of the $2,000 scholarships for use towards their pursuit of careers in the arts.

“It was not an easy decision for the bursary committee as there were many deserving applications,” Society representative Bonnie Anderson said. “We wish to thank all of the applicants who took the time and effort to apply and we encourage you to apply again next year pending bursary availability.”

Gessing will be using her bursary to help pay tuition for her Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Calgary where she has been studying music, theatre and dance. She is also taking a Bachelor of Science concurrently and it will take six years to complete both undergraduate degrees. Gessing states that the arts will always be part of her life and she feels that the OSA has helped to make this possible.

Dolman is a 21-year-old who grew up in Lumby. He has been involved in theatre productions in Vernon as both a costume designer and as a performer. Dolman is currently enrolled in his second year at UBC in the theatre production and design program and his bursary will be used towards this.

“On behalf of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society, we wish both Rachel and Jax every success in their chosen careers and we are pleased to have been able to help them on their way,” said Anderson. “Today’s youth are the bright lights of the future.”

To support the bursary program, check out the Monday night film screenings at the downtown theatre. Sept. 14 features Ride Like a Girl, a story about the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, showing at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Pre-show intro by local entertainer Sally Evans. Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

READ MORE: Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

READ MORE: Community radio gets approval in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmPost-secondary Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community radio gets approval in Vernon

Just Posted

Water quality advisory lifted at Mabel Lake near Enderby

RDNO, IH rescinds advisory following ‘GOOD’ rating

Vernon Realtors boost act to bubble up morale in COVID-19

Sutton Group - Lakefront Realty sponsors Bubble Man to continue online bubble shows

Community Champion: Ethel Thomas teaches respect without judgment

A Residential School survivor, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Splatsin Elder teaches respect

Okanagan College’s new online supports builds resilience amid COVID-19

New online counselling initiative eases high anxiety brought on by pandemic, online learning

Okanagan Screen Arts back in action, supporting students

Bursaries awarded to Lumby and Vernon youth pursuing arts

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Penticton man charged after allegedly holding girlfriend against her will

Prolific offender Ian James MacDonald, 41, is facing several charges

Truck reported stolen in Greenwood held Penticton Indian Band councillor’s cultural object

The object is a fasting feather the councilor says he was given after a long fast in Penticton

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Trial next year for Kamloops pair charged with murder in gang-related shooting

Gordie Braaten, 37, and Hugh McIntosh, 52, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder

Most Read