Okanagan Screen Arts back in action, supporting students

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is ending its COVID-19 hiatus by supporting students.

Before Monday Night at the Arts gets back in action Sept. 14 at the Vernon Towne Cinema, the society has handed out two bursaries.

After careful consideration and much deliberation, the OSA bursary committee selected Rachel Gessing and Jax Dolman as recipients of the $2,000 scholarships for use towards their pursuit of careers in the arts.

“It was not an easy decision for the bursary committee as there were many deserving applications,” Society representative Bonnie Anderson said. “We wish to thank all of the applicants who took the time and effort to apply and we encourage you to apply again next year pending bursary availability.”

Gessing will be using her bursary to help pay tuition for her Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Calgary where she has been studying music, theatre and dance. She is also taking a Bachelor of Science concurrently and it will take six years to complete both undergraduate degrees. Gessing states that the arts will always be part of her life and she feels that the OSA has helped to make this possible.

Dolman is a 21-year-old who grew up in Lumby. He has been involved in theatre productions in Vernon as both a costume designer and as a performer. Dolman is currently enrolled in his second year at UBC in the theatre production and design program and his bursary will be used towards this.

“On behalf of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society, we wish both Rachel and Jax every success in their chosen careers and we are pleased to have been able to help them on their way,” said Anderson. “Today’s youth are the bright lights of the future.”

To support the bursary program, check out the Monday night film screenings at the downtown theatre. Sept. 14 features Ride Like a Girl, a story about the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, showing at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Pre-show intro by local entertainer Sally Evans. Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

