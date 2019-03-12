Okanagan musician to hold multimedia concert

The Kelowna concert will take place March 22 at the Alternator Centre

Björn van Haalen photo: contributed

The Okanagan’s own Björn van Haalen and Vancouver’s Lyle Hopkins will be presenting a multimedia concert on March 22 at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

This concert is the thirty-third installment of the Skin And Bones Music Series. Now in its fifth year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

Lyle Hopkins is a musician and educator based in Vancouver. He is interested in the creation of occasions for intuitive and interactive experience through improvisation and interactive multimedia within the context of musical performance. Lyle has been a featured performer at a number of international music festivals including the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival, Seattle Jazz Experience, Reno Jazz Festival, Oregon Jazz Festival, and many others. His work has been featured at the Vancouver Art Gallery, The Western Front, WoodStockhausen, and the Sonic Boom Music Festival.

Vernon based van Haalen is a painter/visual artist and self-taught, multidisciplinary improviser of music. He performs as one half of the Wounded Humans with David Ben Yellowitz which explores textural sound building through extended guitar and electronics. Additionally Björn records extensively and co-runs the DIY improvised music label Teenage Stockhausen.

Lyle Hopkins and Björn van Haalen perform at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art as part of the Skin and Bones Music Series on March 22nd. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8:00 pm sharp. The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is located inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts at 421 Cawston Avenue in downtown Kelowna. Admission is $15 for the public and $10 for students and Alternator members. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

