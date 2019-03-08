Okanagan Music Rundown: From Lucky Monkey, to Speed Control, there is a ton of great live shows this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Last week was a great one for Kelowna, there were amazing performances from Ancient Engines, Kytami along with a killer night for charity at Milkcrate Records.

This week the music line-up is a little shorter but that doesn’t mean it won’t be an amazing weekend.

Friday night I will be watching Lucky Monkey over at Fernando’s Pub, the Kelowna band will be coming out with their sophomore album at the end of the month, so catch these guys while you can.

Remember when I told you that the Shawn Lightfoot Band was a great time? Well now you have a chance to see them again, so prep your liver because there’s only one thing that goes perfectly with them and The Blue Gator… tequila!

Saturday night check out rock band Speed Control, they have come all the way from the Yukon, be sure to check them out over at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. downtown.

Keep me posted on what shows you will be doing this weekend, what shows you will be seeing and how you liked them down in the comments!

Kelowna

Friday, March 8

Saturday, March 9

Penticton

Friday, March 8

Saturday, March 9

Wednesday, March 13

Vernon

Friday, March 8

Saturday, March 9

