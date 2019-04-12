Okanagan Music Rundown: From Dead Quiet to The Pickups, your week will be filled with great live music

Last week was on the quieter side for me, Friday I shuttered myself inside and on Saturday caught Gleneagle and Ancient Engines over at Fernando’s Pub.
They definitely did not disappoint, Ancient Engines always puts on a good show. This week though will empty your wallet because there are so many great shows you don’t want to miss. I promise you won’t even care that you don’t have two dimes to rub together by the end of it. It will be worth it.
For Friday, make sure to start the night off by seeing Sleepy Gonzales and Kelowna’s Post Modern Connection at Milkcrate Records.
From the suburbs of the Lower Mainland, Sleepy Gonzales, a self described “weirdo indie band” was born.
Making indie music from a tiny basement in Fleetwood, the four-piece band is gearing up to take the stage at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna.
The band, a brain child of twins Beni and Christian Hobson-Dimas who said that their twin bond allows them to push each other to create the perfect songs.
Read more about them in my article, “Weirdo indie band,” Sleepy Gonzales comes to Kelowna
If you need a refresher on the headliner check out my article, Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music
Also definitely check out Lucky Monkey for at least one of the nights over at O’Flannigan’s Pub. The Kelowna bar rockers will be playing a double header both Friday and Saturday night.
There’s nothing primitive about a rock band whose lead singer struts onto the stage wearing a bowler hat.
When you watch Kassidy Hritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey.
Read more about them in my article, A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate
Dead Quiet is not to miss over at Fernando’s Pub Friday night, I cannot take these guys off repeat and I think they will be just as good live.
Saturday head over to Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see the high-energy rockers, The Pickups. The Kelowna band are a regular on bills around town and if you haven’t seen them yet, it’s about time.
What are you waiting for?
Kelowna
Friday, April 12
- Kentucky Eileen at DunnEnzies Upper Mission
- Dead Asylum, DropDeadFred, Death Machine, Eden Echo at Munnin’s Post
- Dead Quiet and Gardener at Fernando’s Pub
- Phibes, Thistle and Sinfonik at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
- DJ Krucial K at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Lucky Monkey at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Sleepy Gonzales and Post Modern Connection at Milkcrate Records
- Poppa Dawg at The Vibrant Vine
- Double Sharp at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Linus at The Blue Gator
- Garrett Scatterty at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern
Saturday, April 13
- Give ‘em Hell Boys at Fernando’s Pub
- LeftOnLights, Kaija Krimson, Ward Gilson and the Jesse Valstar Project at Munnin’s Post
- The Pickups and The Campfire Shitkickers at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Lucky Monkey at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Peach Pyramid and Elk the Moose at Milkcrate Records
- Smitten at MTL
- Major Mambo at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission
- Anna Jacyszyn Duo at Capri Poolside Lounge
- Three Scotch In and Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Fernando’s Pub
- Big Little Lions at The Lantern Folk Roots Music Society
- The Celtic Tenors at The Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Karin Nicole at The Vibrant Vine
Sunday, April 14
- Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine
- Poor Nameless Boy and Adyn Townes at Milkcrate Records
Thursday, April 18
- R.G. Peever at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission
- Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Leila Neverland at Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar
Penticton
Friday, April 12
- Big Little Lions at The Dream Cafe
Saturday, April 13
- Breaking Benjamin at South Okanagan Events Centre
- Timbre Wolves at the Fest of Ale
- Mary Flower at The Dream Cafe
- Tequila Sharks at Tug’s Tap House
Sunday, April 14
- Justin Koshman at Cannery Brewing
- Rich Hope at Mile Zero WIne Bar
Tuesday, April 16
- Dylan Menzie at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, April 17
- Antonio Larosa at Cannery Brewing
Thursday, April 18
- Mandy Cole at TIME Winery
- Oscar Lopez at The Dream Cafe
- Rewind Band at Red Stick Social
Vernon
Friday, April 12
- The Keys at The Longhorn Pub
Saturday, April 13
- Wicked Grin at Record City
Tuesday, April 16
- Oscar Lopez at Studio bë
Wednesday, April 17
- Jam Night at The Kal
Thursday, April 18
- Hawking, Tama Hills, Orb Sceptre Throne at Record City
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.