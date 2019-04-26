Okanagan Music Rundown: From Crowd the Joanna to Bush Party, your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Last week was a long weekend and I definitely took full advantage.

Friday night I kicked things off at Fernando’s to see Heron, Bort and The Grudge on their The Decibel Worship tour. I thought my ears were going to start bleeding, but it was so worth it. On Tuesday I steered myself over to see Wintersleep, Kelowna’s own rising stars, Post Modern Connection opened up for them and filled Sapphire with their dreamy rock tunes and then Partner took the stage with their unique blend of punk rock. They put on an amazing show and I live for a lighter used as a slider.

Wednesday night was a double header, That Awful Variety show that takes place every Wednesday was amazing, seeing local bands broken down and performing acoustic was amazing. Scott Gibson from Escape Goat performed punk rock, unplugged and I don’t think I have ever loved punk more. Then we got to check out West of Hell who were headlining over at Munnin’s Post. There was a saw and metal, sparks flew and I may be turning into a bit of a metal head because of it.

Definitely check it out this Wednesday, and I will tease you with the fact that I have an article coming featuring the creators very soon.

This weekend It’s my birthday so it is time to celebrate with some great music.

I plan on spending Friday over at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see Hired Guns and The Psycherelics, I have heard nothing but good things about these bands and I cannot wait to check them out.

Remember last week when I told you about Sarah Bee? Well now you can see her take the stage with her band, Crowd the Joanna. This band is lively, so grab a coffee before going to the show, you will need all the energy to keep up with them.

Kelowna

Friday, April 26

Saturday, April 27

Sunday, April 28

Monday, April 29

  • V.Rose at the Kelowna Christian Centre

Tuesday, April 30

Wednesday, May 1

Thursday, May 2

Penticton

Friday, April 26

Saturday, April 27

Thursday, May 2

Vernon

Friday, April 26

Saturday, April 27

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
May the fourth be with you for Okanagan Comic Con

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny this morning, chance of showers this afternoon

Environment Canada predicts a chance of showers Saturday throughout the Okanagan.

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Okanagan College program enacts remote smartphone chargers

Project ReCharge is making some additions to local parks

Fighting for charity with local boxing club

“Three round heroes” returns to Kelowna’ Los Gatos Locos

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

If the court application is successful, it could lead to modest fines and an order for Facebook to revamp its privacy

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

One million recyclable bottles “lost” daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

Okanagan city hosting mascot battle

Vernon’s Mascot Games has nine Canadian, three U.S. mascots competing in events and raising money

Memorial bench for young South Okanagan woman who died was stolen

Someone stole the stone bench that was placed at a walking bridge across the creek

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

May the fourth be with you for Okanagan Comic Con

Second annual event expected to draw hundreds of characters

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Most Read