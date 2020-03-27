Four boys doing crafts with the Boys and Girls Club circa 1981. (GVMA #21376)

Okanagan museum prepares to isolate and create

New program being launched amid closure

COVID-19 is failing to curb creativity amid isolation.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives and Regional District of North Okanagan are rolling out a project called Isolate and Create.

The web portal will offer virtual arts and cultural experiences to help people learn and be creative from their homes.

“Like the rest of you, the GVMA team is doing its best to adapt to the new world of self-isolation and daily updates with news around the world,” said the museum’s executive director Steve Fleck. “The situation is difficult – but like you, we are determined to make the most of the situation, serve our community, and be ready when it’s time to start up our normal lives.”

Isolate and Create will have an emphasis on local artists, heritage site, stories, performance and more. The website okcreateonline.com is expected to be live next week, in time for the end of spring break when local kids still can’t go back to school and many parents are looking for resources for children.

READ MORE: Vernon school district creates alternative plan amid pandemic

Meanwhile, starting March 30 the museum facility and collection will be cared for by curator Cuyler Page.

“His work is essential to make sure our treasures remain safe, and the building is secure,” said Fleck. “Except for emergencies, no other staff or volunteers will enter the building until further notice.”

This means the archives are not available for research except for online requests for photos, which can be made via email to gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca.

“This closure affects everyone on our team. This includes temporary lay offs and reductions of working duties for the next 12 weeks. We did our best to make sure everyone will be able to manage during the crisis.”

Some staff will continue to work from home to develop programs and use online resources to do research for future exhibits and visitor opportunities.

“Our team sends our best wishes for health, safety and comfort to everyone in our community,” said Fleck. “We also encourage folks to stay in touch with each other. Together we are strong.”

READ MORE: COVID fails to curb creativity at Vernon Art Gallery

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID fails to curb creativity at Okanagan art gallery

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

Okanagan writers support local charities with Virtual Reading Series

Read Local Okanagan puts on the series featuring over 10 local writers and artists

Kelowna West MLA confident in Interior Health during COVID-19 pandemic

Ben Stewart said to have trust in the province’s health experts

B.C. service aims to connect those in need with volunteers amid COVID-19 crisis

Purposely helps volunteers find people to help

Okanagan College student and print shop owner supports local business

Bryan Carlton owns Snap Printing in Kelowna

Black Mountain resident shares life in quarantine

Fiona Clark and her husband have been self-isolating for 10 days

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

Okanagan museum prepares to isolate and create

New program being launched amid closure

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

Unconfirmed COVID-19 case at Mica Heliskiing near Revelstoke

This would be the fourth case of COVID-19 connected to a heliskiing operation near Revelstoke

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

Most Read