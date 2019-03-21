Book Talk Peter Critchley

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

It is always a joy to discover a novel that strays from what the author usually crafts. It is like sifting through gravel and finding several flecks of gold.

Dark Matter (2003) by Philip Kerr, the acclaimed author of the Bernie Gunther mystery series, is an engrossing detective story set in 1696 London during the reign of William III. Christopher Ellis, a young, passionate gentleman is sent to the Tower of London to assist Sir Isaac Newton, recently appointed as the Warden of the Royal Mint, to hunt down counterfeiters who threaten to topple the shaky, war-weakened economy of England.

See – Book Talk: Series stand outs

The new partners, armed with Newton’s towering intellect and Ellis’s ability with a sword, appear primed to solve the case. But appearances can deceive and the partners soon realize there is likely much more to the story after they discover a mysterious coded message on a corpse hidden in the Lion Tower. And their suspicions are confirmed as the body count rises and they uncover a detailed plot that might lead to the collapse of the government and cost them their lives.

Lincoln’s Dreams (1987) by Connie Willis, is a charming, intriguing romance that works on more than one level. As a researcher for a popular historical novelist, Jeff Johnston, finds himself sifting through the minutiae of the American Civil War. But a meeting with Annie, a patient of old friend, Dr. Richard Madison, changes his perspective and redefines reality.

Meanwhile as the novelist considers a book on Lincoln’s prophetic dreams, Annie is experiencing vivid, horrible dreams of the Civil War, complete with details she could not possibly know. There is no question the point of view is that of defeated Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Jeff attempts to shield Annie from the grasping novelist and doctor and leads her on a journey through the heartland of the Civil War in search of a cure. And the relationship between the two young people, trapped by history and torn by duty, blossoms as they navigate the long-silenced battlefields of the Civil War.

The Jealous Kind (2016) by James Lee Burke is a dark, atmospheric coming-of-age tale about two teenagers struggling to make it through high school without being whacked by Mafia hitmen, low-life thugs and greasers with switchblade knives. It is set in Houston during the Korean War.

See also: Internment stories shared in Vernon

Seventeen-year-old Aaron unwittingly challenges the power of the Mob when he stumbles into a steamy teenage romance with Valerie Epstein, a beautiful, gifted girl, and angers Grady, her rich country-club ex-boyfriend. Grady vows to take revenge and Aaron, and best-friend Saber, soon find themselves fighting for their lives when they are framed for arson and murder.

And it even gets worse when Grady’s pink Caddie, full of money and gold is stolen. The Mafia believes it is their money, they want it back and they believe Aaron and Saber have it.

All three titles are available through your Okanagan Regional Library at www.orl.bc.ca.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

Just Posted

Kelowna 4th worst city in B.C. for homeless deaths

A report from BC Coroners Service reveals the most recent numbers from 2007 to 2016

Indigenous students recognized at ceremony at Okanagan College

The ceremony recognizes that students are getting an education while holding onto Indigenous background and teachings

Okanagan College Coyotes kick off season

The Coyotes enter the 2019 CCBC season with a battle against Edmonton on Saturday

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Trees removed from southeast Kelowna to mitigate wildfire risk

Projects are ongoing across the province to reduce the risk of wildfire

SilverStar avalanches not scaring off skiers

Putnam Creek remains closed, but frontside of the mountain runs are fully operational

Collision closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Baby left alone in vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Public meetings to start in April

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

Most Read