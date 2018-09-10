Okanagan is home for CCMA award winner

It was another successful run at the Canadian Country Music Association awards for the Penticton-based music management company, Invictus Entertainment.

CEO and president Jim Cressman, picked up the Management Company of the Year award and the Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year award, during the ceremonies held in Hamilton, Ont. over the weekend, leading up to the main awards show aired on TV on Sunday.

“The excitement level changes over the years, but being nominated has never become an entitlement to me. The gratitude factor never erodes. On the industry side of this business, if you work hard, put in the time, provide measurable value, and deploy self-awareness to find your niche, you will likely achieve some success. If you do all of those things, and adapt over time, then you might achieve sustained success and eventually legacy. At Invictus, we are on our journey to indelible legacy, and that’s an exciting pursuit,” Cressman told the Penticton Western News.

Cressman and Invictus were also nominated for Industry Person of the Year and the Agency of the Year award. While those went to Steve Coady (vice president, radio promotions at Warner Music Canada) and The Feldman Agency, Cressman said he always feels honoured for the nomination.

Invictus Entertainment had another busy year and there are a number of things Cressman is particularly proud of including Brett Kissel’s We Were That Song Tour which will come to Oliver on Nov. 26 and Kelowna on Nov. 27. Kissel, who won the Interactive Arts of Group of the Year award tour came through Penticton in March during the first leg, has now passed in excess of 100 dates across Canada — one of the most extensive Invictus Entertainment has booked.

“I’m proud of Aaron Pritchett and Emerson Drive’s comeback at radio. Earlier, when I talked about legacy, these guys are both on that path. In a business where most successful artists get a five to seven year window of relevance, these guys are pushing into the two decade mark. Pretty damn impressive,” said Cressman. “I am proud of everyone else I represent. This business is tough. The conversion rate of an artist getting to a place where they can make a full-time living off of their music is less than one per cent. Anyone who chases long term fulfillment, in a game this difficult, is a hero to me. I’m also proud of our team here at Invictus. Louis O’Reilly is a beast in our management division. Literally puts his experience, heart and profound skillset behind every artist he works with. My wife and our CFO, Kristie Marleau inspires us personally, and she creates systems and order that help our company remain on track in the long term. Every year we further define our mandates and values and attract people to work with us who are also determined to provide more value to artists than any other entity in Canada. We’re on the edge of spectacular things while achieving spectacular objectives – every day here, at Invictus.”

Summerland’s Paul Biro (Sakamoto Agency) was also nominated for the Promoter of the Year award.

