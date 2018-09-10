Okanagan is home for CCMA award winner

Penticton-based company brings home top honours from Canadian Country Music Association awards

It was another successful run at the Canadian Country Music Association awards for the Penticton-based music management company, Invictus Entertainment.

CEO and president Jim Cressman, picked up the Management Company of the Year award and the Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year award, during the ceremonies held in Hamilton, Ont. over the weekend, leading up to the main awards show aired on TV on Sunday.

“The excitement level changes over the years, but being nominated has never become an entitlement to me. The gratitude factor never erodes. On the industry side of this business, if you work hard, put in the time, provide measurable value, and deploy self-awareness to find your niche, you will likely achieve some success. If you do all of those things, and adapt over time, then you might achieve sustained success and eventually legacy. At Invictus, we are on our journey to indelible legacy, and that’s an exciting pursuit,” Cressman told the Penticton Western News.

Related: Penticton man expands his entertainment group

Cressman and Invictus were also nominated for Industry Person of the Year and the Agency of the Year award. While those went to Steve Coady (vice president, radio promotions at Warner Music Canada) and The Feldman Agency, Cressman said he always feels honoured for the nomination.

Related: Cressman nominated for CCMA awards

Invictus Entertainment had another busy year and there are a number of things Cressman is particularly proud of including Brett Kissel’s We Were That Song Tour which will come to Oliver on Nov. 26 and Kelowna on Nov. 27. Kissel, who won the Interactive Arts of Group of the Year award tour came through Penticton in March during the first leg, has now passed in excess of 100 dates across Canada — one of the most extensive Invictus Entertainment has booked.

Related: Concert promoter next inductee into Top 40

“I’m proud of Aaron Pritchett and Emerson Drive’s comeback at radio. Earlier, when I talked about legacy, these guys are both on that path. In a business where most successful artists get a five to seven year window of relevance, these guys are pushing into the two decade mark. Pretty damn impressive,” said Cressman. “I am proud of everyone else I represent. This business is tough. The conversion rate of an artist getting to a place where they can make a full-time living off of their music is less than one per cent. Anyone who chases long term fulfillment, in a game this difficult, is a hero to me. I’m also proud of our team here at Invictus. Louis O’Reilly is a beast in our management division. Literally puts his experience, heart and profound skillset behind every artist he works with. My wife and our CFO, Kristie Marleau inspires us personally, and she creates systems and order that help our company remain on track in the long term. Every year we further define our mandates and values and attract people to work with us who are also determined to provide more value to artists than any other entity in Canada. We’re on the edge of spectacular things while achieving spectacular objectives – every day here, at Invictus.”

Summerland’s Paul Biro (Sakamoto Agency) was also nominated for the Promoter of the Year award.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ArtWalk kicks off in Lake Country

Just Posted

A chilly weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

RCMP chase down alleged arsonist

The man was apprehended before reaching a wooded area

Kelowna Rockets get lost in the smoke

The Rockets fell to the Kamloops Blazers Saturday Night

Lake Country camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 50 years

Camp Winfield started in 1968, thanks to the local Lions Clubs

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

Most Read