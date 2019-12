Vernon’s own Queen of Scream Darby Mills (middle) joins Vernon Community Music School Glee Club members Barb Pozdnikoff (left) and Theresa Beach on stage for Bohemian Rhapsody at Powerhouse Theatre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Brad Zaytsoff leads the pack during Bohemian Rhapsody, performed by the Vernon Community Music School Glee Club at Powerhouse Theatre last week. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Andy Rock rocks the stage as he is swooned by Vernon Community Music School Glee Club members during the sold out Bohemian Rhapsody last week at Powerhouse Theatre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The mercury has risen as the Vernon Community Music School’s Glee Club rocks Bohemian Rhapsody.

The cast has brought the Queen music to life on the Powerhouse stage Dec. 5 to 8. Unfortunately, if you don’t already have tickets, the show is sold out. But you can catch a sneak peek on The Morning Star’s Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/vernonmorningstar/

