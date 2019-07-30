Okanagan gallery gets a splash of colour

Two Canadian artists are taking their explorations of colour to another level

Colour plays a crucial role in most visual art, but two Canadian artists are taking their explorations of colour to another level.

Summerland’s Robert Dmytruk and Edmonton’s David Cantine have come together for an exhibit titled COLOR+, which will be on display at Headbones Gallery in Vernon.

The two artists take colour as their primary subect of inquiry – though their works present two radically different viewpoints on the topic.

Cantine has been exploring colour for decades. His best-known work is a series that began as a painting of two apples and their shadows, which has since evolved into a minimalist still-life of four coloured circles in a rectangular frame. Cantine has been working within that same template for 40 years, exploring with each new iteration “the very essence of colour, which is colour’s variance and relational impact,” as stated in a press release.

Cantine’s dedication to the apple paintings was inspired by historical Italian painter Giorgio Morandi, who likewise spent a lifetime painting repeated versions of the same still-life.

Cantine taught drawing to fine arts students at the University of Alberta for over 30 years. One of those students was Robert Dmytruk.

Dmytruk’s take on colour is about an openness to change, in contrast to Cantine’s preciseness and use of repetition. His patterned sculptures and collages appear to “relinquish control and fancy.”

COLOR+ opens at Headbones Gallery Saturday, Aug. 10 from 2-5 p.m, where people are welcome to come and meet the artists. The exhibition closes Sept. 28.

