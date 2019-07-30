Summerland’s Robert Dmytruk sits in a studio surrounded by his creations. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan gallery gets a splash of colour

Two Canadian artists are taking their explorations of colour to another level

Colour plays a crucial role in most visual art, but two Canadian artists are taking their explorations of colour to another level.

Summerland’s Robert Dmytruk and Edmonton’s David Cantine have come together for an exhibit titled COLOR+, which will be on display at Headbones Gallery in Vernon.

The two artists take colour as their primary subect of inquiry – though their works present two radically different viewpoints on the topic.

Cantine has been exploring colour for decades. His best-known work is a series that began as a painting of two apples and their shadows, which has since evolved into a minimalist still-life of four coloured circles in a rectangular frame. Cantine has been working within that same template for 40 years, exploring with each new iteration “the very essence of colour, which is colour’s variance and relational impact,” as stated in a press release.

Cantine’s dedication to the apple paintings was inspired by historical Italian painter Giorgio Morandi, who likewise spent a lifetime painting repeated versions of the same still-life.

Cantine taught drawing to fine arts students at the University of Alberta for over 30 years. One of those students was Robert Dmytruk.

Dmytruk’s take on colour is about an openness to change, in contrast to Cantine’s preciseness and use of repetition. His patterned sculptures and collages appear to “relinquish control and fancy.”

COLOR+ opens at Headbones Gallery Saturday, Aug. 10 from 2-5 p.m, where people are welcome to come and meet the artists. The exhibition closes Sept. 28.

READ MORE: Trio of exhibitions comes to Vernon’s Headbones Gallery

READ MORE: Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
YouTube comedy star comes to Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna teen takes title in U.S. racing circuit

The 16-year-old has won seven of the F4 Formula Pro USA Circuit’s ten races so far

Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

Around 140 employees’ work paused due to market conditions

Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

Three West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges

District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

There is uncertainty when it comes to operating a rounabout

Top upcoming events: plan your B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna!

Another long weekend is coming up… finally!

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

BEDMAS? PEMDAS? Who even knows anymore?

Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

Downtown Okanagan cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Most Read