The two main characters in the Reel Peach Festival film festival submission The Millenial, created by the Fermentation Project. The film took first place in the festival. (Screenshot from film)

Okanagan filmmakers take top awards at Reel Peach Festival

Films submitted to the contest were shown over the five days of the Penticton Peach Festival

The Millennial, a comedic film short produced by the Fermentation Project took first place at the fifth annual Reel Peach Festival film festival.

Films submitted to the contest were shown over the five days of Penticton Peach Festival in Okanagan Lake Park prior to the headliner playing each evening. The Millennial offered viewers the opportunity “to watch and observe the most unusual of creatures — The Millennial — in a land flourishing with vineyards, breweries and specialty coffee shops.”

The filmmakers won $1,500 for their efforts and said they had an “absolute blast being creative and producing such a fun film.”

The second place prize of $750 went to the Perfect Peach Pie produced by Tyler Messervey and Noah Dorsey (from Kelowna). Third place, $300, went to Dinner in the Okanagan produced by Stirling Peters (from Vernon).

“I think this year we had the best crop of submissions making it difficult for the judges to chose the top films” aid Reel Peach Festival organizer Andrew Jakubeit, in a news release. “For our fifth year we tried something different opening submissions to any genre however, bonus points would be given to anything to do with a peach or Okanagan experiences or Okanagan libations.

Fan Favourite, (Life is like a) Box of Peaches, received a $250 value gift basket. It was produced by Angela Case (from Vernon).

Honourable mentions went to Son of a Peach produced by Alex Simmons (from Penticton), The Invasion produced by Ronan Reinart and Kate Twa (from Naramata) and Shawn Talbot (from Kelowna) with his Over the Central Okanagan.

Jakubeit said the films that featured peaches or Okanagan experiences garnered the best responses, so moving forward it will be the theme.

To see all the entries, or to get more details about the festival visit www.reelpeachfest.com.

