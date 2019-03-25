Okanagan dancers impress at Calgary competition, head to nationals

Dance instructor Cheryl Rosborough, owner of Vernon’s Aviemore School of Highland Dance, took five of her dancers to Calgary to compete at the 2019 CHDA Chinook Open March 16-17. Rosborough’s dancers were joined by Lorena Harrison of Lorena’s School of Highland Dance in Kamloops and two of her dancers. Rosborough and Harrison were very pleased with the girls’ performances and to see all the trophies brought home as well earned bonuses.

Rebecca Acob debuted as a premier dancer in the Seven & Under 10 Years Premiership category and was thrilled to come away as the second runner up by placing third in the Highland Fling, fourth in the Sword Dance, and second in the Seann Truibhas. Acob was in the Premier Nationals 11 and under category and walked away with the aggregate trophy by placing first in the Barracks Johnnie and second in both the Blue Bonnets and Sailors Hornpipe.

Claire Radies faced stiff competition with over 25 dancers in her 10 & Under 12 Years category yet still placed fifth in the Highland Fling. Radies competed in Premiership 10 Years & Under and earned herself the second runner up trophy by placing third in the Barracks Johnnie and first in Sailors Hornpipe!

Chauntal Rosborough danced strong in the Championship 21 Years & Over category finishing as fourth runner up overall from her fourth place finish in the Sword Dance and sixth place finish in the Seann Truibhas, Highland Fling, and Reel. Chauntal, Karissa Goodrum, and Megan Glasser were all competing in the Premiership 18 years and over category. Chauntal was again fourth runner up placing fifth in the Barracks Johnnie, sixth in the Scottish Lilt, and fourth place in both the Blue Bonnets and Sailors Hornpipe. Goodrum earned herself a sixth place finish in the Sailors Hornpipe and Glasser received Judges marks in this highly talented age group. Goodrum danced her way in the 18 & Under 21 Years Championship category to place third in both the Sword Dance and Seann Truibhas, and fourth in the Reel and Highland Fling giving her the second runner up overall trophy. Two dancers were in the 16 & Under 18 Years category, Elise Berrevoets of Kamloops and Megan Glasser of Vernon. Glasser’s dancing gave her a sixth place finish in the Highland Fling. Berrevoets was third runner up after finishing third in the Highland Fling, fifth in the Sword Dance, and second in the Reel. Berrevoets was the champion of the 16 to 18 years Premiership category with a third place finish in the Barracks Johnnies and first place finish in the Scottish Lilt, Blue Bonnets, and Saillor’s Hornpipe.

Meghan Ackerman of Kamloops placed third in the Highland Fling and Sword Dance, plus fourth in both the Seann Truibhas and Reel resulting in a placing of second runner up overall in the 14 & Under 16 Years category. Ackerman won first runner up by finishing second in the Barracks Johnnie, first in the Scottish Lilt, third in the Blue Bonnets, and fourth in the Sailors Hornpipe in the Premiership 15 years category.

Many of Rosborough’s dancers recently competed in Kamloops for the 29th Annual Western Canada Open Championship and Premiership March 23-24.

