Okanagan Beer Festival returns to Kelowna in May

The festival brings together over 60 breweries from across B.C.

Okanagan beer enthusiasts will be able to get a taste of over 60 craft breweries when the Okanagan Beer Festival hits the shores of Okanagan Lake in May.

The annual festival will bring together over 60 craft breweries from around B.C. to pour over 120 beers and ciders for 3500+ festival-goers.

The festival will also host food trucks and live entertainment.

Okanagan Beer Festival will run from 12 to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Kelowna on May 9. 2020.

To purchase tickets, click here. General admission tickets will also be available on-site for $75.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

