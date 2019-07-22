Andrew Allen and his new band Via Barcelona will be at the BX Press Cidery & Orchard on July 26. (Photo: Via Barcelonia)

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday.

The Vernon-raised pop star – who has made a name for himself collaborating with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Cody Simpson – will perform with Via Barcelonia at the BX Press Cidery & Orchard (4667 East Vernon Rd.) on July 26. Demand for the show has proven to be high: tickets are already sold out.

READ MORE: Andrew Allen Backyard Concert in Vernon raises funds for youth mental health

READ MORE: Third set of Vernon Chamber finalists unveiled

Allen’s new outfit, Via Barcelonia, is a “leap to into the music of the future,” as described on the BX Press Cidery website. As a solo artist, Allen accumulated five top-10 hits in Canada, including 2010’s Loving You Tonight.

Via Barcelonia is a departure from Allen’s Jack Johnson-inspired acoustic style of earlier years, towards a more modern dance music sound. Allen and bandmates Taylor McKnight and Liv Roberts set out to create pop-influenced “world music,” according to the band’s Facebook page.

Friday’s show is part of the BX Press Cidery’s Summer Concert Series, which will feature jazz trio The Om Sound on Aug. 2.

New singles by Allen (Face the Night) and Via Barcelonia (Runaway) are available now.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
