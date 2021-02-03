Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

A second set of artists are taking the stage for Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s FOCUS online series.
The debut series garnered more than 1,200 viewers and rave reviews Jan. 21-24.
The first show featured the talents of Jodie B, Charlotte Backman, Manfred Harter and classic rock duo The Raz.
“We were so excited for episode one! It surpassed all our viewership expectations,” VDPAC marketing director and recording crew member Camillia Courts said. “There were people who tuned in from all over Canada, the U.S., Europe and China as well as all over the North Okanagan.”
The next episode, Feb. 4-7, features Shaughnessy, Gord Wilson, Melina Schein and Gerry Scholomenko and Neil Fraser.
The bi-weekly series is comprised of seven, 15 to 25-minute episodes to introduce Okanagan audiences to VDPAC’s new online programming and showcase the region’s rich established, mid-career and emerging talent.
Twenty-two performing artists will be featured in this first FOCUS series, including the rockabilly band Dixie Fried Hep Katz, the Maritime Kitchen Party, fashion designer Jill Setah, ballroom dancers Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner, singer-songwriter Justin Moore, new-wave artist HaidenLaird, popular area band Chipko Jones and more.
“This is the first time the Performing Arts Centre has produced original online content,” Courts said. “And we are thrilled to be able now to give performing artists in the Okanagan Valley a worldwide platform with a high-quality presentation that truly represents their talent. Who knows where it might lead?”
Artists are paid performance fees from VDPAC’s annual presenting grants and supplemental government funding received to help support artists through COVID-19’s prolonged shutdown of touring and live concerts.
There is no admission fee for the series, however, online audiences have the option to donate to help support the continued development of online programming.
FOCUS series streaming episodes are available through links posted on VDPAC’s Ticket Seller box office website at ticketseller.ca and on Facebook and Instagram.
