Offspring and Simple Plan to play Penticton in 2022

Tickets for the Let the Bad Times Roll tour go on sale in November

The Offspring had the crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre belting out all of their hits during their performance on Nov. 30. The band co-headlined with Sum 41 for a cross-Canada tour with Dinosaur Pile-Up. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

The Offspring and Simple Plan will be coming to Penticton in 2022 as part of their newly announced Let the Bad Times Roll Tour.

The tour features the music of the Offspring’s 2021 album of the same name.

Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre will host the bands on March 2, 2022, with the Offspring marking their third visit in five years.

Let the Bad Times Roll marks the Offspring’s 10th studio album and third album produced by Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of punk rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today’s cultural moments and didn’t shy away from creating topical material in this album.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said Holland. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

On previous tours to Penticton, the Offspring were joined by Sublime in 2017, and by Sum 41 in 2019.

Montreal’s multi-Juno Award Winning band Simple Plan will also be joining the Offspring on 2022’s tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

