Nutcracker graces Okanagan stages

Mission Dance Company is bringing its annual enchanting production of The Nutcracker to Okanagan stages.
Featuring their accomplished and passionate dancers, a magical, larger-than-life growing Christmas tree plus narration that enhances understanding of the classic story, unfolds Dec. 20 in Vernon.
Mission Dance Company makes this holiday tradition child-friendly but entertaining for all generations.
The production features the spectacular dancing of internationally acclaimed guest artist Kealan McLaughlin with his dynamic athleticism and artistry, as well as the impressive young dancers as they fill the stage on their toes, leaving everyone to wonder how they can balance and twirl on just the tip of their special pointed shoes.
The story has so many characters to enjoy; it’s fun, suspenseful, beautiful, eccentric, kind, ridiculous, mischievous and charming.
The show takes placeTuesday, Dec. 20 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m.
Brendan Shykora
