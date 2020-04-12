Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Smithers artist Mark Perry’s video “Flatten out the Curve” features dancers from around the world

Mark Perry’s new video features dancers from all over the world including Japan. (YouTube screenshot)

Smithers singer-songwriter Mark Perry has released a single with a COVID-19 theme.

But not only is the content of song, titled “Flatten out the Curve,” coronavirus-related, the entire production was a sign of the times.

Colin Maskell recorded Perry’s guitar and vocal tracks at Old Highway Studios in Smithers. Then they sent the tracks off to Jordy Walker at Stackwall Sound Productions in Whitehorse Yukon who laid down drums, bass and accordion and mastered the recording.

That’s when local dance instructor Monica Kapelar got involved and suggested a video.

“She’s funny, and she has all these friends in odd places, like former students of hers, even in Japan,” Perry said.

Soon, videos were streaming in from all over the world. Perry said it was tricky to piece together, but his daughter Mip (aka Marie Perry) was up to the task.

“She’s a very creative person and she’s very musical so she kind of figured out how to edit on the ones (first beat) so it was kind of in time, most of it,” he said.

The video was first released on Facebook April 6 and Perry was amazed by how it took off.

“I’m not a Facebook person, but there’s views and there’s people reached and people are sharing like crazy, he said on the morning of April 8. “Right now, we’re over 40,000 people reached. In a lot of ways, it’s fairly insane, but there’s also views and shares.”

Sandra Smith, from Plaid People Music, Perry’s booking agency, said in the first 48 hours the Facebook post had 20,000 views and 700 shares.

Subsequently, a release on Youtube on April 9 has garnered hundreds of views.

He said the inspiration came from Dr. Bonnie Henry’s daily press conferences.

READ MORE: The latest in local, provincial, national and international coronovirus news

“The phrase, flatten the curve or flatten out the curve, we’re hearing it all the time,” he said. “It’s always with us, so I just did it for some fun. It’s pretty light, but it’s a serious subject.”

Also a serious subject is the livelihood of musicians. With music festivals being cancelled and music venues shut down everywhere, remotely-executed projects such as “Flatten out the Curve” might be the only creative outlet for artists for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve lost a few gigs,” Perry said. “I’ve got my fingers crossed, but I’m not optimistic. We have an Alberta fall tour lined up. They say they’re holding on to the hope, but I’m not going to be shocked or anything.”

Although disappointed, Perry, a retired railroad worker is not concerned about himself so much as the artists who rely financially on touring.

“The people I’m worried about are the guys who are just counting on it,” he said. “Musicians who do it for a living, there’s not a lot of money out there, I just hope that they survive.”

It is unclear whether or how musicians will quality for federal and provincial wage subsidies and emergency response benefits, but legislation is evolving and that may be clarified this week when Parliament votes on the Emergency Wage Subsidy bill.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A screenshot from Mark Perry’s new video single “Flatten out the Curve.” (YouTube)

Mark Perry’s new video features dancers from all over the world including Prince Rupert. (YouTube screenshot)

Previous story
Province supports B.C. artists with livestream portal

Just Posted

Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

Weekly roundup: Inmate tests positive for COVID-19, John Krasinski shouts out local DJ, no more international flights from YLW

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna RCMP recover medical gear stolen from BC Emergency Services

Thanks to a tip from the public, the gear was found fully intact

Boil Water Notice issued for Glenmore-Ellison neighbourhood in Kelowna

This Boil Water Notice is due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek

Kelowna fire crews knock down house fire on Alameda Court

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on April 11

Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Smithers artist Mark Perry’s video “Flatten out the Curve” features dancers from around the world

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Silverbacks defeat Cowichan Valley in six, winning title at Shaw Centre, in simulated final

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

North Okanagan car fire under investigation

Small vehicle found ablaze two kilometres up a forest service road in Coldstream Saturday

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Most Read