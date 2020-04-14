Armstrong’s Hassen Arena could play a vital role in a proposed community-wide event the first weekend in December to be called Winterlude. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan Winterlude proposed to brighten spirits

Community-wide gathering at Armstrong’s IPE Fairgrounds proposed for first weekend in December

When the world returns to some semblance of normal, Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition board has an idea.

If large gatherings are allowed come fall, the IPE is proposing an event that “brings the entire community together to celebrate and get outside.”

The first Winterlude would be held the first weekend of December at the IPE grounds, and the IPE board is proposing to host the event along with the Township of Spallumcheen and City of Armstrong.

“With the current situation in the world and our immediate communities, there will come a time when the community will need (want) to come together and celebrate, socialize, and let’s face it, just get out of the house and speak to other humans,” wrote IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson in a letter to city and township councils.

Paulson imagines the setting at the IPE Fairgrounds would feature horse-drawn carriages (sleighs or wagons) giving rides to families around the grounds. The Hassen Arena would be home to a Festive Marketplace with a farmers’ market, vendors and Christmas crafts.

Outside, there would be food vendors, entertainment, a light display for families to walk through, and perhaps an axe-throwing game (electronic) and maple syrup on ice.

There could also be a family dance one night and an adult dance the next.

Paulson believes the event would draw people from the Okanagan and Shuswap.

“We just really need to do something that brings the community together,” she said.

All three partners would share in the expenses and the revenue, though Paulson is applying for a provincial grant to help with costs.

If there is an agreement by all partners, the next step is to put together a committee that is represented by all three partners to start the planning.

Both city and township councils are expected to deliberate the proposal at their next respective meetings.

READ MORE: Armstrong IPE still on…for now

READ MORE: Bigfoot? Footprint near Lumby examined


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan hospice fundraiser sidelined due to COVID-19

Just Posted

HDR selected as designer for new 12-storey Ramada building in Kelowna

The 12-storey mass timber construction is set to be the first of its kind in Kelowna

Fresh Slice offering free pizza for all hospital workers

Hospital workers will receive a slice, pop and a brownie for showing authentic ID

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected arson at construction site

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the site

District of Lake Country extends property tax deadline amid pandemic

The deadline has been moved from July 2 to Sept. 2

Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Dog euthanized after mauling elderly South Okanagan woman, biting animal control officer

RCMP are investigating the attack that caused a 76-year-old woman to be airlifted to hospital

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

2014 Lytton wildfire arson trial may be delayed by pandemic

Percival Williams is slated to stand trial next month in Kamloops on one count of arson

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

Coalmont man defends decision to host campers, despite stay-at-home advisories

“People all figure if you come from the coast there is a virus trail”

B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

North Okanagan Winterlude proposed to brighten spirits

Community-wide gathering at Armstrong’s IPE Fairgrounds proposed for first weekend in December

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read