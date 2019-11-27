North Okanagan students kick up their heels for Eli

Big and little buddies partner up for Coldstream Elementary’s Harvest Hoedown. Annika Malby (left) is dancing with little buddy Liam Leblanc, with Myrissa Henke ahead of Brynlee Dranchuk promenading with Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Rhodes. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Grade 7 students Rhys Williams, Adi Peter and Oliver Murray strum along on their ukeleles during Coldstream Elementary’s Harvest Hoedown concert recently. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Aiyana Heyde is all smiles as she performs alongside her class during the Harvest Hoedown at Coldstream Elementary. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kindergarten students Crosby Langlois (left), Zariah Davey and Spencer Barnard sing and dance along during the Harvest Hoedown at Coldstream Elementary recently. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sadie Scott rounds up some smiles during the Harvest Hoedown at Coldstream Elementary recently. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Roland Zaytsoff plays the cowboy part during Coldstream Elementary’s Harvest Hoedown. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Sawyer Lesowski kazoos her way through some tunes alongside choir members at Coldstream Elementary’s Harvest Hoedown. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Alivia Goulet (from left), Audrey Britton, Ryley Earnshaw, Kellen Heighway, Abe Thiessen and Isla Akerman entertain a packed Coldstream Elementary gymnasium with their kazoo-playing skills at the school’s Harvest Hoedown. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Garrett Radies plays the part of cowboy during the Harvest Hoedown at Coldstream Elementary recently. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Coldstream Elementary teacher Ann Dorval leads her students during the school’s Harvest Hoedown. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Elle Lindsay performs during the Harvest Hoedown with her class at Coldstream Elementary recently. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Plaid, boots and cowboy hats took the reigns at Coldstream Elementary last week.

Kids, and teachers, kicked up their heels for their year-end concert — a Harvest Hoedown.

Swinging partners, toe-tapping line dances and promenades filled the school gymnasium.

But there was just one thing missing — a special classmate.

“Eli, this ones for you,” music teacher Ann Dorval said.

The concert was dedicated to Grade 3 classmate Eli Johannson who wasn’t able to take part as he was receiving medical treatments in Vancouver.

This is the young boy’s third battle with cancer, neuroblastoma to be exact.

“Sadly and very heartbreaking, Eli’s cancer came back in the same area,” mom Faith Johannson said on the latest GoFundMe page, which has been created to help alleviate some of the financial burden for Eli’s family.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2bm5g-help-eli-battle-neuroblastoma.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
