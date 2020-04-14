North Okanagan hospice fundraiser sidelined due to COVID-19

Dancing with the Vernon Stars on hold

Another event has been benched due to the coronavirus.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society announced the postponement of Dancing with the Vernon Stars 2020. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 25, 2020, with the dancers and coaches working through the spring and summer to fundraise and learn the dance steps.

“Given the current economic uncertainty, social distancing and public safety concerns it would be very challenging to successfully conduct Dancing with the Vernon Stars, and so we are making the responsible decision to postpone the event until later in the fall 2020 or early spring 2021,” said Ruth Edwards, Hospice executive director. “We hope to have a firmer idea on event timelines by June.”

Supporters can find updates on the NOHS Facebook page.

NOHS thanks all of the dance teams, sponsors, suppliers and dance coaches for their enthusiasm in wanting to be part of the marquee fundraiser.

“We appreciate their support, cooperation and patience as we made this very difficult decision,” said Edwards.

For additional information on Dancing with the Vernon Stars, contact Ruth Edwards, Executive Director at info@nohs.ca.

