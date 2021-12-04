North Okanagan-based hunting show celebrates 10 seasons on air

Federal’s Trigger Effect, a hunting show produced by Thunder Boyz Productions and based in Falkland, will air its 10th season in late December 2021. (Submitted photo)

A North Okanagan-based TV show is celebrating its 10th season on air.

Federal’s Trigger Effect, a hunting show produced by Thunder Boyz Productions and based in Falkland, has been on the Sportsman Channel in Canada and the U.S. for 10 straight years, during which the show has been filmed all over the world, including Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand, Mexico and at home in and around North America.

The series has now produced well over 150 episodes with a strong focus on conservation and management. Both of the show’s hosts are former biologists and to strengthen their understanding of hunting as a wildlife management tool, the show has partnered with Lethbridge College’s environmental sciences program to include a Conservation Connection educational piece in every episode.

Dean Trumbley, born and raised in Vernon and Manitoba native Kent Michie are lifelong friends who started the show in their early 40s.

Federal’s Trigger Effect is airing in more than 56 million homes throughout Canada, the U.S. and Europe, and past seasons are available to watch on Amazon Prime.

“It’s hard to believe we have been on TV for 10 years, seems just like yesterday we were talking about doing the TV show,” said Trumbley.

“Dean’s and my goal was to spread the word of conservation and management based on our experience as biologists and avid outdoorsmen. It has grown into something more than we could have ever dreamed of,” added Michie.

The duo’s message of conservation and management reached the world stage when Safari Club International (SCI), the largest conservation group in the world, began sponsoring their show in 2016.

Now in their 50s, Trumbley and Michie are still passionate about conservation and speak publicly all over North America at venues small and large, sharing the message that we all have an impact on the planet and therefore, have a responsibility to protect it.

Season 10 of Federal’s Trigger Effect will air on the Sportsman Channel in late December.

Brendan Shykora

Movies & TV