North Okanagan art shows heart beyond the mask

Collection of pandemic quarantine art on display from locals to as far as Newfoundland

Behind the mask of quarantine, there was pain, but there was also a lot of heart.

A Lumby man is bringing a sample of some of that heart, displayed via art, to the community.

During the quarantine, resident Ernie Hurd joined the Facebook page A World of Hearts and decided to contribute to the theme. With help from his siblings, he cut out a line of plywood hearts and placed them along Whitevale Road at the edge of his property and posted photos to the social media page.

Inspired by the many art pieces pictured on the site, Hurd, a carpenter, put a call our for some of it.

“I had this crazy idea I wanted to collect art that was being posted on the WOH site,” Hurd said. “I call it pandemic art.”

His first piece arrived at the start of May from a girl in Lake Country, and additional works came from as far away as Newfoundland.

Hope Among Sadness is another piece, from 14-year-old artist BriannaSue Arsenault (Anderson).

“I painted this on a Sunday afternoon. I was really missing my friend,” Arsenault said. “The flower crown represents the hope and beauty her words meant to me that day, the tears represent the sadness I was feeling.”

The 12 pieces Hurd collected from various artists shown on that Facebook page will be exhibited at an art show at Lumby’s Village Gallery. Titled Beyond the Mask: A Collection of Pandemic Quarantine Art 2020 will be on display Aug. 3-29.

To add to the show, the Monashee Arts Council is putting out a call to local artists who have created works during the past four months. Photography, paintings, drawings, and a limited amount of 3D art will be accepted.

“Many people have used the time to unleash their inner artist and express feelings about the pandemic as well as the quarantine,” Monashee Arts Council program coordinator Jennifer Greenwood said.

To enter, submit a photo of your piece and a brief statement about it to the MAC either via email (monasheeartscouncil@gmail.com) or in person at 1975 Vernon Street (The Village Gallery/MAC office) on or before Wednesday, July 29 at noon. Accepted entries will be received at the MAC office on Friday, July 31 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and we require those participants to purchase or renew their MAC membership at that time to take part in the show.

“We look forward to seeing what you’ve been busy creating,” Greenwood said.

For more information, call the office at 778-473-3029 or contact Robin LeDrew at 250-547-6397.

