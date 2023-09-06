Mary Smith McCulloch at her Okanagan printmaking studio, July 2023. (Photo: Joshua Desnoyers)

Mary Smith McCulloch at her Okanagan printmaking studio, July 2023. (Photo: Joshua Desnoyers)

New Kelowna art exhibit features woman behind UBCO’s printmaking program

An opening reception will be held Sept. 29

A new exhibit has opened at the Kelowna Art Gallery featuring the work of Mary Smith McCulloch, the founder of UBC Okanagan’s printmaking program in the 1970s.

As Above, So Below opened Aug. 26, showcasing McCulloch’s printmaking as a communicative medium probing the depth of human attachment to memory and place.

“As Above, So Below captures the delicate intersection of fact and fiction, memory and reality, past and present,” says art curator Christine May. “It takes viewers out of the present, transports them back through layers of time and history, and invites us all to be witness to the future.”

A presentation from the artist will take place Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the gallery as part of a printmaking panel discussion. McCulloch will be joined by fellow printmakers Briar Craig and Laura Widmer.

An opening reception will take place on Sept. 29. Recent wildfire activity prompted the art gallery to postpone the event. The reception is free to the public from 6 to 8 p.m.

As Above, So Below will be on display until Jan. 7, 2024.

READ MORE: Commuting by bike from north to south Kelowna is about to get easier

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

art exhibitKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon filmmaker’s family memory makes short final

Just Posted

Mary Smith McCulloch at her Okanagan printmaking studio, July 2023. (Photo: Joshua Desnoyers)
New Kelowna art exhibit features woman behind UBCO’s printmaking program

Deer stops for drink of water from birdbath, while probably confused by all the wildfire damage caused to the property of a West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood resident. (Judie Steeves photo)
West Kelowna homeowner surrounded by wildfire devastation

Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive. (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)
New location found for Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market

The Okanagan Sun’s Burn Fund Classic Football game is set for Sept. 9, 2023. (contributed)
Okanagan Sun supporting firefighters, looking to get back in the win column