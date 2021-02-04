In it’s 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)

New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Creative minds have come together to begin building support for the future of arts in the North Okanagan.

The Enderby and District Arts Council has embarked on a major fundraising initiative to raise $225,000 to acquire a site for a permanent community arts centre.

Featuring the Courtyard Gallery, the centre would provide space for art classes and activities and be available for use by all interested community groups.

“Art is all around us and we all participate in the creative process,” EDAC president Neil Fidler said. “Whether it is admiring a painting on the wall, watching a movie, reading a book, planting a garden or humming along with a favourite tune.”

From painting classes to ukulele lessons, the arts council plans to bring all this together under one roof. Having an arts centre has long been a dream of many senior members of the arts council and with 2021 marking the EDAC’s 30th anniversary, directors felt this was a fitting year to start building that dream. The council is planning on converting one of the heritage buildings into a community arts centre.

“The events and disruption of the past year have made us rethink how we operate and build for the future,” Fidler said.

Courtyard Gallery merged with EDAC one year ago to create a single arts organization in Enderby, which continues to operate as a friendly space open to all.

“This is the spirit in which we will operate an arts centre,” said Fidler, adding that artists of the gallery are enthusiastic about the project and looking forward to having a space to offer demonstrations and much-needed art classes.

Letters have been sent to city council and the North Okanagan Regional District seeking support for the project. EDAC is also looking for letters of support from community groups and the public, as well as financial support to make the dream a reality.

A GoFundMe page has been established, accessible via enderbyartscouncil.ca, and donations can be dropped off at the Courtyard Gallery at 907 Belvedere St. or mailed to Box 757, Enderby, B.C., V0E 1V0.

