New group to bring acclaimed movies to Lake Country

The Lake Country Arts Council Film Committee will show two films this Saturday

Movie lovers now have an outlet in Lake Country thanks to a newly formed film committee.

And students at George Elliot will have a place to screen the short films they are making.

The Lake Country Arts Council Film Committee, a branch of the Lake Country Arts Council, will be holding their first screening March 24 at Creekside Theatre.

The committee’s mission is to provide quality screenings of lesser seen films locally, to avoid the drive to Kelowna or Vernon. The committee will create a local cinema experience at Creekside – from a cash only concession to the screening itself.

Along with bringing in a more diverse range of engaging films and documentaries that are often overlooked for the bigger budget blockbusters, the group is also working with students in GESS’s film class.

“I think that, more then anything, this is a great opportunity to get Lake Country residents involved in arts and culture in our own community” said Robert Guenette, committee chair. “To that end, we are excited to announce that prior to each feature we will show two short films created by students in the George Elliot Film classes. These kids are the future of our community and being able to feature them at our event is a big bonus for the committee and the arts council.”

This Saturday’s initial screening will offer two films: The Breadwinner (6 p.m.) and Loving Vincent (8 p.m.) at Creekside Theatre.

Membership to the film committee is required to enjoy the screenings, however at $5 for the year, the goal is simply to cover cost. This membership will also give the member viewing privileges for the planned November 2018 screening as well. Memberships are available at the door only.

More about Breadwinner:

From executive producer Angelina Jolie and the creators of the Academy Award nominated The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, comes the highly-anticipated new feature based on Deborah Ellis’ bestselling novel. Parvana is an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy in order to support her family. Equal parts thrilling and enchanting, The Breadwinner is an inspiring and luminously animated tale about the power of stories to sustain hope and carry us through dark times.

More about Loving Vincent:

A year after the death of the artist, Vincent van Gogh, Postman Roulin gets his slacker son, Armand, to hand deliver the artist’s final letter written to his now late brother, Theo, to some worthy recipient after multiple failed postal delivery attempts. Although disdainful of this seemingly pointless chore, Armand travels to Auvers-sur-Oise where a purported close companion to Vincent, Dr. Gachet, lives. Having to wait until the doctor returns from business, Armand meets many of the people of that village who not only knew Vincent, but were apparently also models and inspirations for his art. In doing so, Armond becomes increasingly fascinated in the psyche and fate of Van Gogh as numerous suspicious details fail to add up.

 

New group to bring acclaimed movies to Lake Country

The Lake Country Arts Council Film Committee will show two films this Saturday

