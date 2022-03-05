New exhibitions coming to Vernon Public Art Gallery

Works by Brigitta Kocsis and other artists will be showcased starting March 17

An exhibition of artwork by Brigitta Kocsis called #techboys will be showcased at the Vernon Public Art Gallery starting March 17, 2022. (Submitted photo)

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is ready for the launch of its latest exhibitions on March 17.

Among the exhibitions are pieces by talented individual artists as well as artist collaborations and collections.

Brigitta Kocsis’s #techboys exhibition is a series of paintings bringing together different strategies and techniques to express Kocsis’s relationship to the subject of everyday life for young adults. Kocsis captures the special moments in time where a sense of freedom after long periods of isolation is regained.

Art from the Heart is an annual exhibition by School District 22 elementary students, whose artworks delight viewers with their creativity under their art teacher’s guidance. Art and Soul is comprised of works created from the school district, displaying a maturity of handling various mediums and a strong conceptual approach.

The opening receptions for these exhibitions is March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Vernon Public Art Gallery. Vaccine passports are required for entry.

Upcoming events at the gallery include Katie Green’s Behind the Mask, a community project in which participants are led through a series of workshops where masks are created through an intimate storytelling process. Participants will be photographed wearing their masks in a setting of their choice. The photographs will then be included in an exhibition at VPAG.

VPAG is also currently looking for volunteers. For more information, visit www.vernonpublicartgallery.com.

Brendan Shykora

Artart exhibit