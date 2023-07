Lake Country Art Gallery Assistant Steph Townsend peers into ‘The Toby’ by Jane Everett during the installation of Moored. (contributed)

A new exhibition launches at the Lake Country Art Gallery on July 22.

‘Moored’ will feature three women artists from the Davis Road Collective, Jane Everett, Lilly Thorne, and Lysle Barmby.

In various mediums, the artwork will showcase the concern for the encroachments of industry and recreation on B.C.’s interior.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 24.

