New boutique in Kelowna sets out to promote sustainable fashion

Textile Apparel will offer eco-friendly and sustainable clothing as well as vintage gems

A familiar face in the Kelowna vintage scene is on a mission to bring sustainable fashion women of all ages in Kelowna.

Alicia Meier has gone out on her own after working for seven years at Georgie Girl to create something of her own.

“I came out of the womb as an entrepreneur, both of my parents are successful entrepreneurs and that lifestyle and dedication has been ingrained in me since before I knew it or could recognize it,” said Meier. “Owning my own store feels like a natural fit for me.”

Her boutique, Textile Apparel will be opening in April and will consist of 75 per cent sustainable eco-friendly fashion and the rest will be vintage consignment. The entrepreneur will be carrying a particularly special brand in her store, Known Supply. The brand is fair trade and the labourer that creates the item actually signs the label.

“I don’t want women to feel that having nice clothes and being socially aware of the impact of the garment industry is incompatible… Bringing these items to Canada and their (the labourer’s) story in such a feel good way to support women,” said Meier. “It’s more than just a superficial pursuit.

It fills me with a lot of excitement and pride that I can be an advocate for social awareness.”

The entrepreneur’s first love is vintage clothing and has an extensive collection at her early 1900s home in Kelowna. She is able to create her signature outfits that are built from sustainable clothing with vintage seamlessly blended through to create her own era.

“I rock a t-shirt and jeans like the rest of us, but it’s the textiles that are more art,” said Meier.

“I find that you can use your creativity. You have the historical influences and in a present day setting, when you mix it together it’s basically wearable art to me.”

Meier says that although wearing a full suit from the 1960s may not be wearable for everyone, if it is mixed with modern day pieces and paired with a belt, the suit is given new life.

“We live in a really beautiful era where we can pick and choose what we wear, what hemline we wear, what fabric it is, to see someone dressed head to to (as them self) is really empowering,” she said.

To become a more conscious shopper while cultivating a personal style Meier has simple advice.

“Start with the pieces you are wearing, start by asking where did this piece come from? Who made this? In 30 years will it still be around or will it be in a landfill? It really comes down to choosing your pieces wisely,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, if you are frustrated because nothing in your closet looks good on you then maybe you need to start trying different silhouettes or colours. We get so used to going for the same thing.”

Textile Apparel will open in April in a building that will feature the original exposed brick at 1579 Pandosy Street next to Olive and Elle.

Follow Meier’s journey to opening the shop on her website www.textileapparel.ca on Facebook and Instagram

