Musicians make Okanagan Road Trip

Get ready to see and experience some of Canada’s top touring artists coming straight from the summer’s festival stages.

Route97 Cultural Development Society has announced its latest Road Trip music series coming to a range of Okanagan venues.

Designed to foster Canadian talent while promoting the B.C. Interior Route 97 Highway from Penticton to Salmon Arm as a viable touring corridor, the Route97 Culture Road Trip Series will see several Canadian artists perform. Venues include Caravan Farm Theatre in Armstrong, Covert Farms Family Estate in Oliver, the Cleland Community Theatre in Penticton and Okanagan College’s South Okanagan-Similkameen campus in Penticton.

Vancouver rage-funk band Raincity kick off the tour Aug. 17 at Caravan Farm Theatre. They also play Covert Farms Family Estate Sept. 12.

Indigifunk band Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz play Sept. 5 at Covert and Sept. 10 at Caravan.

CBC darling and JUNO-Award nominee Begonia performs Nov. 21 at the Cleland Community Theatre. The theatre then hosts JUNO Award-winning Winnipeg folk and country singer-songwriter William Prince Dec.2.

Vernon pop/rock artist Andrew Allen’s All Hearts Come Home Holiday Show plays Dec. 16 at the Cleland Community Theatre.

Further dates will be revealed in October. Visit route97culture.com for more.

Mark Greenhalgh of Penticton’s Misty Mountain Productions is one of the co-creators behind the Route97 Culture Road Trip Series, and is excited about the blend of creative talent, fun experiences and Okanagan venues that are going to be a part of the Route97 Culture Road Trip Series.

“The idea of this initiative is to further enhance the amazing curation of experiences our partnering venues and locations have already been building. It’s a natural and additional pairing to introduce some of Canada’s best music artists along with a healthy inclusion of many of our best B.C. emerging talent at these fantastic venues,” said Greenhalgh.

“Music brings people together, and you’ll find that many of these artists are proponents of cultural change, positivity and unity.”

Estelle Shook, Caravan’s artistic director, believes the Route97 Culture Road Trip Series will be beneficial to the area.

“This live music series promotes diversity and increases the musical options available to our community.”

While B.C.’s Highway 97 is the longest continuously numbered route in the province, covering over 2,000 kilometers, the team behind the Road Trip music series is focused on the B.C. interior for now, with the goal of bringing both nationally known acts and B.C. developing artists to underserved audiences, helping to build the region’s touring infrastructure in the process.

READ MORE: Hip hop music inspires healing initiative in Vernon

READ MORE: Spotlight returns to Vernon Performing Arts Centre

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Live musicVernon