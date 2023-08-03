Music soothes the savage beast in Vernon

Quartet plays in the grasslands at nature centre

The Sycamore String Quartet performs at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Friday, Aug. 4. (Contributed)

For decades there’s been debate about music’s impact.

William Johnson (2002) believed music affects everything from our own moods to the state and condition of plants and animals.

We need not go far to find stories about music attracting various animal species.

The marmots and other wildlife just may be drawn out as the Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) hosts a musical evening Friday, Aug. 4.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) Sycamore String Quartet will perform a variety of classical music in the grasslands starting at 7 p.m. The Centre will be open at 6 p.m. to allow people to see the area and enjoy local cuisine.

“This year we added a new element to our outdoor concert events,” said Keely Schneider, ABNC’s event and volunteer coordinator. “We’re thrilled to have Two Sparrows Pizza & Catering join the evening with their traditional woodfire oven, offering pizza and refreshments for purchase. People can come to the centre and enjoy a locally sourced meal while relaxing in nature and listening to amazing music.”

OSO Principal Viola, Ashley Kroecher, says the quartet has performed in a variety of settings in the Okanagan.

“Whether bringing Haydn and Shostakovich to small or larger audiences, the Sycamore String Quartet is known for its integrity of programming [and] artistic excellence rarely heard outside larger urban centres.”

Schneider hopes this will be the start of a new series of concert events at the nature centre.

“This is such a beautiful and serene setting perfect for a relaxing evening listening to music and it’s another opportunity for people to get out and enjoy our beautiful surroundings.”

For tickets visit abnc.ca.

