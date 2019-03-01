Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

It’s time to prepare for an amazing week of music in Kelowna, hit the ATM, stock up on your favourite drinks (mine is a very pale rosé) and dust off your dancing shoes.

Last weekend I missed some amazing shows when I was out of town, but my niece was worth it. Wednesday there was no way I was missing Carmanah as they wrapped up their tour at Fernando’s Pub. They are absolutely amazing live and they sound just as great recorded. You can read up about them in time for their next stop in Kelowna in my article, Carmanah looks to save the forests, one song at a time.

This week my friend is in town so I will be showing off all the amazing talent Kelowna has to offer. First stop will be Ktami with Phonik Ops at Doc’s. I have to see for myself how she mix the violin into her music. She has won an award at the Vancouver Island Music Awards and was nominated at the Western Canadian Music Awards. I will definitely report back.

I am a sucker for The Carbons and the acoustic Music Heals show at Milkcrate Records is the place to find the rockers Saturday night. There will be eight local artists playing short acoustic sets during the Canada wide event including Shapes & Shadows and That Awful Rhythm.

The night will raise awareness about music therapy and funds programs across Canada.

Kelowna

Friday, March 1

Saturday, March 2

Sunday, March 3

Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine

Monday, March 4

Icons of Soul with Andrew Allen at The Creekside Theatre

Rocket 88 at The Blue Gator

Wednesday, March 6

Beardy and the Beast and October Sky at Milkcrate Records

Thursday, March 7

Roman Clarke with guests at Fernando’s Pub

Penticton

Friday, March 1

Sunday, March 3

Shirley Gnome at The Dream Cafe

Tuesday, March 5

Roman Clarke at The Dream Cafe

Wednesday, March 6

Luke McMaster at The Dream Cafe

Friday, March 1

Thursday, March 7

PIGS a Pink Floyd tribute band at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

