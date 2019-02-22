photo: Tessa Oljača

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Last weekend I stayed in for some much needed rest and relaxation after the wild last few months where we have been spoiled with great live music.

This weekend I am out of town, but there is nothing that could keep me away from Carmanah’s show Wednesday night, this band makes beautiful music while promoting environmentally conscious lifestyles.

Eco-warriors and musicians, the Victoria-based band hope to inspire others to care a little bit more about the planet.

Drawing inspiration from the destruction of the earth, the band, headed by singer-guitarists Laura Mina Mitic and Pat Ferguson take action through their music.

“If a song leads to challenging conversations and gives people the power to think and influence the world a bit and take an activist role, that excites me and my band mates. When we are up on a stage we make sure we are doing more than just partying. We take a bit of responsibility to connect with people in a different way too,” said Mitic.

To read more about the band check out my article, Carmanah looks to save the forests, one song at a time from the last time they were in town.

If you are in town this weekend however, Lucky Monkey’s show at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub is the place to be, especially if you are feeling camera ready. They will be filming their latest music video there live, and please report back to me in the comments, I will be having the most severe case of FOMO.

No matter where you are in the Okanagan this week and weekend, one thing will be for sure, your calendars will be marked up with great music.

Kelowna

Friday, Feb. 22

Saturday, Feb. 23

Sunday, Feb. 24

Wednesday Feb.27

  • Carmanah with Ocie Elliot and guests at Fernando’s Pub
  • Smitten at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Thursday, Feb. 28

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 22

Saturday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 22

Saturday, Feb. 23

Thursday, Feb. 28

