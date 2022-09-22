Music, market and more celebrate BC Culture Days in Okanagan

BC Culture Days Ambassador Elodie Orsei Soulful is a French-Canadian soft-rock artist performing at the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. at Polson Park. Her concert as well as many others throughout the day and night are free. (Contributed)

Arts Council of North Okanagan kicks off 3 week celebration with full day of fun

Vernon is kicking off a provincewide celebration of culture with a full day of fun.

BC Culture Days will be launched by the Arts Council of the North Okanagan at Polson Park on Friday, Sept. 23, all day and evening.

Okanagan Indian Band’s Pauline Archachan will start the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., providing a welcome to the land, followed by words from dignitaries. Caroline Ivey, member of the National Culture Days board, will then present an Arts and Culture Volunteer award.

“Live music and dance performances will grace the bandstand from morning to night, starting with children’s acts in the early morning, moving into an afternoon for all ages, and closing with an upbeat evening concert hosted by Local Losers,” said Sheri Kunzli, marketing and events coordinator with the local arts council.

Performers include Seth Spotted Eagle, Kiki the Eco Elf, Silly of the Valley, Duane Marchand, Elodie Orsei, Mozi Bones, Hot Sax, Stonefruits and Cloaker.

Polson Artisan Night Market will be on site all day, along with local food trucks.

“You’ll also find about 30 activity and information tents with an array of things to see and do,” Kunzli said. “Come out and celebrate Vernon’s creative community and help us kick off 24 days of BC Culture.”

The 13th annual BC Culture Days runs until Oct. 26 with events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province and country, the Okanagan community and nearby regions.

Here are a few local events taking place:

• Under the Umbrellas community art project, Sept. 24 or Sept. 25 at the Vernon Community Arts Centre

• Handbound Journal Demonstrations Sept. 28 at the arts centre

• Discover the secrets of the mysterious Caetani House with a self-guided tour, Oct. 4-7

Vernon’s own Sylix warrior Seth Spotted Eagle will help to kick off the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 23 at Polson Park starting at 10 a.m. Come out and enjoy his show as well as many others throughout the day and night, along with activity and information tents, live art demonstrations, food trucks, artisan market, and more at the free community event. (Seith Spotted Eagle Facebook photo)