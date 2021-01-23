Museum rounds up Vernon’s wild west past

Vernon Winter Carnival event, Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch, goes Feb. 9 via Zoom. (GVMA photo)

The beginnings of Vernon are being celebrated alongside Vernon Winter Carnival.

The theme of this year’s Carnival is Wild West, one which fits perfectly with the mandate of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

“Vernon began as a cow town,” museum community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans said. “So we have lots of artifacts, archival records and stories that illustrate what life was like in Vernon’s wild western days.”

The museum has rounded up a virtual trip back in time to these early frontier days with Meanwhile… Back At The Ranch, Feb. 9 on Zoom at 7 p.m.

The show will involve interpretive guides, special guests and musicians telling tales of life back on the early ranches of the valley through streaming video, on-location film clips and multi-media displays.

Viewers will learn more about the early relationships between the settlers and the Syilx Indigenous First Nation. Find out about the Syilx and settler women who made this place home, and the fur brigadiers, gold rushers, cowboys and bank robbers who made this place wild.

Event attendees will be sent a Zoom link and details about using this platform prior to the event. All are welcome to attend, but as some difficult subject matter will be covered. Meanwhile… Back At The Ranch is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets are $10 online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

“The Winter Carnival Committee has been fantastic to work with this year,” said Evans. “I mean, they always are, but even more so this year. They have worked very hard to ensure that the carnival can proceed safely and in compliance with public health orders, to give us all a little bit of a respite from the routine of lockdown life! We are grateful to be able to participate in the Vernon Winter Carnival again this year and hope many of you will join us for this trip back in time.”

With so many public events and social gatherings cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the arrival of the 2021 Vernon Winter Carnival, even though it will be very different from other years, will come as a relief to many Vernonites.

All events held will be done so under the most current COVID protocols and orders from the provincial health officer. Some events may be cancelled or changed due to announcements of public health orders.

