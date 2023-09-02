Murder’s afoot at Spallumcheen ranch

O’Keefe Ranch presents Vermin in Vernon, a murder mystery, for six nights in September

Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen is bringing back its highly popular murdery mystery evening with a six-night run of Vermin in Vernon, Sept. 14-16, and 21-23. (Contributed)

Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen is bringing back its highly popular murdery mystery evening with a six-night run of Vermin in Vernon, Sept. 14-16, and 21-23. (Contributed)

You are invited to help solve a murder.

Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch is bringing back its highly popular and entertaining murder mystery evenings for six nights in September.

Vermin in Vernon will run Sept. 14-16, and Sept. 21-23, 7-9 p.m., at the ranch. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m.

“Enjoy the sordid and shocking tale of Vermin in Vernon while you wander throughout the ranch and try to guess for yourself what occurred there,” said director Jeff Kirkham.

Vermin in Vernon is set in 1895, and the soon-to-be bustling settlement of the Okanagan Valley holds a beautiful life for those who want to work hard and play it straight.

With settlers moving in and good ranch land becoming a precious commodity, goodwill can only last so long. With one rancher’s death suspiciously unresolved, a second violent death puts everyone on edge.

The horrible crime must not go unpunished, and your help is needed.

Tickets are $45 per person, snacks and dessert included. A cash bar will be available.

Wear walking shoes and weather appropriate attire.

No recording of the play is permitted.

Tickets are available at Ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen goalie studying Swedish

READ MORE: Vernon women spread care to evacuees and firefighters

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live theatreNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dead at 76

Just Posted

A special air quality statement is in effect for the majority of the Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 2 due to smoky skies. (Environment Canada)
Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a hedge fire in the 900 block of Springfield Road around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (File photo)
Awoken by smoke, Kelowna residents hose down early morning hedge fire

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations coming to downtown Kelowna

A empty teacher’s desk is seen at the front of a empty classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Back to school across the Central Okanagan