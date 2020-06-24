Mural tours return to downtown Vernon

Museum guides offering even more history of the area

Downtown Vernon mural tours are back for the summer, running twice weekly from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. (GVMA photo)

One summer tradition hasn’t been curbed in Vernon.

The popular downtown mural tours kick off Friday, June 25, at 9 a.m. in front of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives (GVMA).

“We know that local people are looking for interesting things to do in their own community,” executive director Steve Fleck said. “And these tours are a great way to have fun and learn interesting stories about the people and places that impacted the region.”

The murals detail history and characters that portray culture, scenery, and folklore that made Vernon what it is today. Volunteer guides, Larry Lundgren and Greg Poirier, weave stories depicted in the murals with historical references to businesses, architecture and other interesting tales.

Together, these two have a ton of fascinating anecdotes and colourful stories that are not known to most local people.

The tours also offer opportunities to ask questions and find out more about Vernon’s past.

This summer season, the GVMA is expanding its downtown tours into different themes with their own locations and stories.

“This way people can join more than one tour and see and hear something new and interesting each time,” Lundgren said.

The first tour begins June 25 and will continue throughout the summer on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.

A $5 donation is encouraged.

Arts and culture