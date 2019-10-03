(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Do you know what the M&M in the colourful candies stands for?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

While the M&M slogan is ‘Melts in your mouth, not in your hands,’ the M’s in M&M refer to the candy’s creators who came up with the idea in the 1930s.

Fun Fact of the day:

Forrest Mars, son of the Mars Company founder Frank C. Mars, copied the idea for the candy in the 1930s during the Spanish Civil War when he saw British soldiers eating Smarties. Mars received a patent for his own process on March 3, 1941 and production started the same year. The two ‘M’s represent the names of Forrest E. Mars and Bruce Murrie, son of Hershey Chocolate’s president William F. R. Murrie, who supplied the chocolate.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

While rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, there should be a slight break in the clouds for Saturday, Oct. 5 with a high of 16 C and a low of 4 C.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

New answers to the cause of the 2017 wildfires that destroyed northern B.C. homes have come to light after a Freedom Of Information request.

Video of the day

Do you like space exploration, rocket engineering and steampunk? Well, check out this video of a steampunk rocket being handmade before your eyes!

Read more: Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Read more: ‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

