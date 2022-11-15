Monster trucks roll into Kelowna in January

Get ready to rumble – Motorsports Spectacular has added a third show for Kelowna in January.
Monster trucks will take over Prospera Place Jan. 13 and 14.
Tickets start as low as $15 with tons of seating still available.
The family-friendly event will include the Monster Truck Challenge, featuring monster truck races, wheelie contests, and freestyle.
There will also be a radical jump showcase.
Featured monsters include Power Up, Rockstar, California Kid, Spitfire, and Identity Theft.
Tickets can be purchased at prosperaplace.com.
