MetalFest headbanging headliners announced

Planet Eater rocked the 2017 Armstrong MetalFest stage. Organizers have announced the star-studded lineup for the tenth Armstrong MetalFest, which runs July 13-14. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

People were skeptical at first, but Armstrong MetalFest is heavier than ever going into its 10th year.

Headliners for the 2018 event include Kataklysm, Sarah Longfield, Archspire, The Kennedy Veil and more.

“Everyone in West Metal Entertainment Society has put in the extra effort in making this year the best year we have ever had. Celebrating 10 years of this festival is a big deal,” said co-founder Jesse Valstar.

“There were people who were quite skeptical about the event when it first originated, some even went as far as to say, ‘it would never work,’ and that, ‘it won’t last.’ Now 10 years later, the tone overall is very welcoming and has been for many years.”

What first began as a backyard show has now grown into one of Western Canada’s best mountain mosh pits in the Okanagan. Reaching its 10-year milestone, Armstrong MetalFest is anchored as one of the largest gatherings of metal-heads from across Western Canada and beyond.

The 2018 line-up will feature more than 30 bands performing July 13-14 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong.

“This year’s line up brings together a good mix of bands that have never played and fan favourites. Kataklysm has been a band we have sought after over the years and have finally booked. It’s great timing also with them releasing a new album in June,” Valstar said.

“This year’s Armstrong Metalfest is a milestone for us. We have successfully made it to a decade of metal in the Okanagan.”

The 2018 lineup in full includes Katakylsm, Sarah Longfield (Wisconsin), Archspire (Vancouver), The Kennedy Veil (Sacramento), Odinfist (Armstrong), Begrime Exemious (Edmonton), Neck of The Woods (Vancouver), XUL (Vernon), Road Rash (Vancouver), Blackwater Burial (Vancouver), Gladius Sky (Vernon), Apollyon (Vancouver), Gatekeeper (Vancouver), The Hallowed Catharsis (Vancouver), Apprentice (Vancouver), DropDeadFred (Kelowna), Concrete Funeral (Calgary), Endless Chaos (Winnipeg), ArkenFire (Kelowna), Detherous (Calgary), Plaguebringer (Calgary), Protosequence (Edmonton), Torrefy (Victoria), Trollband (Vancouver/Edmonton), Illyrian (Calgary), Nomad (Enderby), Irradiation (Kelowna), Earth’s Ashes (Red Deer), Giants Arise (Mission), Throne of the Dead (Prince George), Death Machine (Kelowna), Tides of Kharon (Edmonton), Displaced (Kelowna), Anarcheon (Vancouver), Bring Your Own Bodies (Lethbridge), Breaking The Silent (Edmonton) and Forsaken Rite (Edmonton).

Advance weekend passes are $125, walk up rate is $165. All tickets include tent camping. Guests are welcome to sleep in their vehicles, RV or trailer. Reserve RV spots online to guarantee a spot that includes water and power hookups. For more information and tickets, visit armstrongmetalfest.ca.

Related: Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong Metalfest

Parker Crook | Reporter