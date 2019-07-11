More than 30 bands are scheduled to appear at the 11th annual Armstrong Metal Fest July 12-13. (Morning Star file)

Metal heads converge in North Okanagan

Metal Fest gets underway July 12 & 13 at Hassen Arena

Half a dozen Okanagan bands are lined up to join national, and even international, talent at this weekend’s Metal Fest.

Western Canada’s Armstrong Metal Fest has revealed the line-up for its 11th annual mountain moshpit taking place July 12 and 13 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong.

A gathering like no other in the Okanagan Valley, Metal Fest will brings a horde of metal heads to the Armstrong area for camping and headbanging over two days.

This year’s line up will feature headliners Origin, who will unleash a full-blown sensory assault of tight, taut and technical death metal amplified by flashes of grindcore and groove, along with goblin tyrants Nekrogoblikon and an onslaught of more than 30 bands including Parisian extreme metallers Betraying the Martyrs, as well as Wake, Entheos, Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2018 champions Centuries of Decay and Slovenia’s Within Destruction (full line up listed below).

READ MORE: Betraying the Martyrs join Armstrong Metal Fest

“I’m super excited about our line-up this year,” said Bretton Melanson, president of West Metal Entertainment, co-founder of Metal Fest.

“We’ve got some of my drumming heroes in Origin and Entheos, the super fun Nekrogoblikon, our first opportunity to have some bands from overseas in Betraying The Martyrs and Within Destruction, a few of our brothers from the states, and so many killer bands from around Western Canada. Our original dream of bringing the European metal fest feel to Canada is really taking shape, and I’m so grateful to still be a part of this.”

Tickets are $135 at the following link: https://armstrongmetalfest.ca/tickets/. All tickets provide general admission and grant access to the festival grounds, thrash wrestling, camping area and arena from 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, until 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 13. Free camping is included. At the door price will be $175.

Armstrong Metal Fest 2019 local line-up:

Origin (Kansas/California/New York)

Nekrogoblikon (Los Angeles, CA)

Betraying The Martyrs (Paris, FR)

WAKE (Calgary, AB)

Entheos (Santa Cruz, CA)

Within Destruction (Slovenia)

Centuries of Decay (Toronto, ON)

Sentinels (New Jersey)

• Odinfist (Armstrong)

• Apollyon (Kelowna)

• Arkenfire (Kelowna)

• Nomad (Enderby)

• Death Machine (Kelowna)

• Indecipherable Noise (Peachland)

Previous story
SilverStar hosts highest outdoor tasting

Just Posted

Reconsidering McCurdy is ‘not straight forward,’ city clerk says

Supportive housing project in Rutland could be brought back to council, but will it?

Two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Kelowna

Clement Avenue and Ellis Street blocked off as first responder work to clear scene

Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

Starbuds to open in July after getting provincial go-ahead

Bear spotted on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna

A black bear sighting was reported by multiple hikers Thursday

West Kelowna Warriors lead way at Westside Daze Parade

The Warriors will be collecting for the food bank and handing out free game tickets for donators

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Okanagan ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

Metal heads converge in North Okanagan

Metal Fest gets underway July 12 & 13 at Hassen Arena

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Most Read