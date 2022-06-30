Magnificent Big Top circus to take over Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

Do you want to see daredevils and high-flying stunts in action?
You’re in luck as the Magnificent Big Top is coming to Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna next week as part of the Royal Canadian International Circus.
Eight award winning shows will be taking place over four days next week from July 7-10.
Included in the shows will be the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from America’s Got Talent, Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, and much more.
For more information, click here. To buy two tickets for the price of one, use promo code KELOWNA.
Parking at Orchard Park Mall will be affected throughout the four days. Magnificent Big Top will be taking place in the southwest corner of the mall’s parking lot.
