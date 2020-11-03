Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)

Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

A wartime film shot in the North Okanagan will make its Canadian debut at the Vernon Towne Cinema next week, just in time for Remembrance Day.

Recon is the latest film produced by Enderby Entertainment, co-founded by local producer Rick Dugdale. Two showings will be aired at the downtown theatre at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Nov. 10.

“My grandfather fought in the war, and I always envisioned one day making a story about the Second World War,” Dugdale said.

The film stars Canadian-born actor Alexander Ludwig of Bad Boys and The Hunger Games fame, Franco Nero (Django Unchained), with Academy Award-winning director Robert Port at the helm.

“Looking at Rob’s adaptation and the vision that he wanted to make was very much in line with the story I wanted to tell,” Dugdale said.

Based on a true story and a New York Times best-selling book, Recon centres around four young men stationed in Italy in the midst of war. The action occurs over the course of one long day as they debate both their fates and that of life itself. As they struggle to make it off the mountain alive, the American soldiers face the worst that war can offer. Through this, each finds his own peace.

Dugdale helped get the production off the ground in B.C. The film was shot in the winter in the Vernon and Enderby areas, depicting the severe weather conditions soldiers endured in Europe during the war.

Author Richard Bausch said he’s thrilled to see his book come to life on screen.

“I think it’s a stunning piece of work,” he said. “Every single frame of it is beautiful, I could not have been happier. There are sections of it where I think it’s going beyond the book.”

Distributor Vortex Media will contribute its profits from the Nov. 10 screenings to the Vernon Legion.

“We are proud to partner with Brainstorm Media and Enderby Entertainment to bring this important film to Canadian audiences in time for Remembrance Day,” said Rob Harrison of Vortex Media. “We don’t want to forget all the veterans who served. Recon is a great way to honour their bravery at this time of year.”

Enderby Entertainment has produced 18 feature films over the past 13 years, including Blackway (2015) starring Anthony Hopkins. Earlier this year the company completed its Intrigo trilogy — three-films shot in succession based on Swedish author Hakan Nesser’s novels. The first, Intrigo: Death of an Author, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, was released Jan. 17.

READ MORE: Vernon product drops sophomore album

READ MORE: Comedy returns to Vernon’s stage amid COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Check out these spooktacular Vernon Halloween displays

Just Posted

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Kara Triance ready to tackle high-profile issues, has high expectations for detachment

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Masks required at all Okanagan YMCA facilities

Those attending Kelowna Family YMCA, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown YMCA, will be required to wear a mask

The Cherryville Community Food Bank Society announced it had been broken into sometime over Monday night or Tuesday morning Nov. 3, 2020. (Peter Wendt photo)
Food bank broken into in Cherryville

‘I know they must be desperate and I want to help,’ society spokesperson says

The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)
Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

B.C. bettors are favouring Trump

University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, October 20, 2016. Hale has filed a complaint with B.C.’s Human Rights Tribunal alleging the university failed to take action after she reported a sexual assault, leading her to struggle in class and take indefinite medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

Former student who alleges the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)
Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Child safe after alleged abduction by parents in Kamloops

No Amber Alert was issued as the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

Most Read