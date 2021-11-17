Live music returns to Vernon museum with woodwind quintet

The Wind Jammers will reboot the Music in the Museum series on Dec. 2

The Wind Jammers will perform live at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (GVMA photo)

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will play host to a woodwind quintet in December.

It’s the return of the Music in the Museum series Thursday, Dec. 2, when the Wind Jammers will play a variety of woodwind quintet classics and holiday music to a live audience.

“The museum launched its Music in the Museum series with a well-attended holiday concert in December 2019 before – well, we all know what happened to live events beginning in March 2020,” programs and marketing coordinator Amy Timleck said. “Fittingly, we are reviving the Music in the Museum series with a woodwind quintet, which is what played to a full house in December 2019.”

The Wind Jammer Quintet features the museum’s recently retired curator, Cuyler Page, on bassoon. Page will be joined by musicians Karen Gibbons on oboe, Edmund House on French horn, Mary Norby on clarinet and Janet Watson on flute.

“It’s an honour to have such accomplished musicians revive our series in Vernon,” said Timleck. “It will be an opportunity for those who are curious about experiencing music styles they might not have before – like a wind quintet – and to listen in an inspired and informal setting.”

The 7 p.m. concert is open to all ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, children and members and can be purchased online at vernonmuseum.ca starting Thursday, Nov. 18.

Public health protocols will be in place at the indoor concert, and vaccine passports will be required for entry.

For more information, call 250-550-3140 or email mail@vernonmuseum.ca.

