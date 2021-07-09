Live music returns to Lake Country

10 performers set to take the stage in Swalwell Park park throughout July

Live! in Lake Country is back this summer with a concert lineup that has something for everyone. (Facebook)

Live! in Lake Country is back and bringing free concerts coming to a park near you.

Every remaining Saturday in July, Swalwell Park will play host to two local music acts. The first act will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. followed by the second at 7:30 p.m.

Jon Bos and Primary Colours Trio, featuring Sergei Ryga, kicked off the series on July 3, this Saturday Poppa Dog and the Regals will be performing.

Parking is available at Swalwell Park, the GESS parking lot, or at the Winfield arena.

Registration is not required, just show up with a friend, a chair and ready to celebrate the return of live music with Live! in Lake Country!

