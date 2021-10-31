Live audience returns to Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s Al Lee, dressed as Elvis, was the other opening act Oct. 30. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)Revelstoke’s Al Lee, dressed as Elvis, was the other opening act Oct. 30. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Beyond the Pond played their first Revelstoke show, Oct. 30, opening for Carmanah. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)Beyond the Pond played their first Revelstoke show, Oct. 30, opening for Carmanah. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)Carmanah was scheduled to play LUNA in 2020 and again in 2021, but since the pandemic cancelled the festival and a Guerilla Gig date just didn’t work out, they played at the performing arts centre Oct. 30 instead. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Live audiences returned to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 30.

With Kiki the Eco Elf taking to the stage to entertain families earlier in the day and Carmanah sending the crowd into the night with The Fiddle Song, it was a joyous reintroduction to live music in Revelstoke.

Opening for Carmanah, who travelled in from the coast, were local musicians Beyond the Pond, in their first ever show and Al Lee, who came on stage dressed as Elvis.

Oct. 30 marked the beginning of Arts Revelstoke’s Revy. Live fall performance series.

The next show features local favourite Shred Kelly on Nov. 27 and God is a Scottish Drag Queen: Christmas Special, on Dec. 10.

For more information go to artsrevelstoke.com/programs/revy-live

READ MORE: VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Oct. 23-30

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Previous story
Witches return to Osoyoos Lake this Halloween

Just Posted

More than 40 paddlers decked out in different costumes took part in a paddle on Kal Lake Halloween Sunday afternoon under ideal conditions. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Call of the paddle brings out crazies to Coldstream beach on Halloween

Ten years ago, an RCMP member stood near this spot in Armstrong and alerted local media to a vicious attack on an 18-year-old girl Halloween night near the railway tracks in the background. Years later, the Taylor Jade Van Diest Memorial Trail was created in the girl’s memory, as she died from injuries in the attack Nov. 1, 2011. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Remembering Halloween murder of Armstrong teen 10 years later

Vampires are part of the imagery of Halloween. Do you know who wrote the classic vampire novel, Dracula? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Are you ready for Halloween thrills?

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents that fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited within city limits ahead of Halloween 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Halloween fireworks prohibited: Vernon fire department