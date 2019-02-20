Line-up for Kelowna Fan Experience 2019 to be announced

It’s only one month away, its international and amazing, it’s Kelowna Fan Experience 2019.

New Vintage Theatre’s festival KFX line up is ready for take off this Friday. Last year’s event saw over 5,500 attendees from across North America over three days to celebrate the event’s fifth birthday.

This year is back with expanded pop culture cool. From full days and nights of e-sports, film and animation, cosplay, improv, music, gaming and more – – big highlights announced this year will also include some very special performances and thrilling celebrity guests.

KFX 2019 production team members will be on hand to make the big announcements, that will also live streamed on Friday.

Cosplayers, reps from events, arts partners, exclusive messages from guests and members of Team KFX 2019 will be on hand to answer questions, pose for photos and do interviews from 12p.m. to 1 p.m. at New Vintage Theatre’s Hothouse Space, Studio 100 at Rotary Centre For The Arts.

Three Day Passes and Single Day Tickets for KFX 2019 are on sale now at www.selectyourtickets.com

Press preview packages will be provided along with refreshments.

