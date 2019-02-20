photo: contributed

Line-up for Kelowna Fan Experience 2019 to be announced

The line-up will be announced Feb. 22

It’s only one month away, its international and amazing, it’s Kelowna Fan Experience 2019.

New Vintage Theatre’s festival KFX line up is ready for take off this Friday. Last year’s event saw over 5,500 attendees from across North America over three days to celebrate the event’s fifth birthday.

This year is back with expanded pop culture cool. From full days and nights of e-sports, film and animation, cosplay, improv, music, gaming and more – – big highlights announced this year will also include some very special performances and thrilling celebrity guests.

RELATED:Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

KFX 2019 production team members will be on hand to make the big announcements, that will also live streamed on Friday.

Cosplayers, reps from events, arts partners, exclusive messages from guests and members of Team KFX 2019 will be on hand to answer questions, pose for photos and do interviews from 12p.m. to 1 p.m. at New Vintage Theatre’s Hothouse Space, Studio 100 at Rotary Centre For The Arts.

RELATED: Vernon embraces Comic culture

Three Day Passes and Single Day Tickets for KFX 2019 are on sale now at www.selectyourtickets.com

Press preview packages will be provided along with refreshments.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gwyneth Paltrow: Skier sued me to exploit my fame, wealth
Next story
World Community Film Festival returns to Kelowna

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Most Read