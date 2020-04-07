Tyler Bartley is the CEO and Founder of Lifestyles Coffee. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Lifestyles Coffee in Lake Country creates funny video of couple stuck in quarantine

Lifestyles Coffee is located at 10058 BC-97 unit 4, Lake Country, B.C.

Now that most Canadians have been practising physical and social distancing for weeks, many have been spending much more time with the people they live with.

For some, this can be great, but for others, it can become quite difficult.

Lifestyles Coffee in Lake Country decided to take an up-close look at a couple in day 10 of quarantine. On the brink of collapse, only one thing can save this couple. Not toilet paper, not TikTok, but Lifestyles Coffee.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Coronavirus

Trainwreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon showcases quarantine routine

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

VIDEO: KLO middle school teachers shoot video to show support for students at home

KLO teachers Kayla Rose and Tonia Macgregor were the minds behind the gesture

COVID-19: Kelowna MLA to host virtual town hall on physical, mental health

Norm Letnick will be hosting the town hall with doctors from the Canadian Mental Health Association

West Kelowna RCMP investigating early morning shooting

A man was shot in the 2400 block of Quince Road just before 1:30 a.m. on April 7

Community Health Services Centre closes for building maintenance

The Interior Health building closed in Kelowna due to a leak

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery shifts to making sanitizer to support community

Game over for North Okanagan youth soccer

Spring league refunds 1,500 registrations amid COVID-19

Easter bunny to send ambassador to Golden for weekend drive-by

The Easter bunny will be sending his emissary, Egglebert Bunny, to celebrate Easter with Golden

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COVID-19: Kelowna’s Grey Hearts Denim to manufacture protective masks

The Kelowna based clothing company has been in operation since mid-February

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

