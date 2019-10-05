Legendary folk guitarist Matrin Simpson coming to Vernon

A genuine English folk music legend is coming to Vernon.

Martin Simpson will be performing live and up close for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

Simpson grew up surrounded by music. He was exposed at an early age to a wide variety of musical styles. Blues, jazz, rock roll and even various forms of oldtimey music could be heard in the home. His father also sang light opera. In his teen years, he started paying attention to singer-songwriters.

He has long been regarded as one of the world’s top acoustic and slide guitar players. He has worked with folks like Jackson Brown, Richard Thompson, Cara Dillon, David Lindsey, Steve Miller and many others.

“We feel so very fortunate in being able to bring Martin Simpson to our stage,” said Bob Oldfield of the Folk-Roots Society. “Martin Simpson is pretty much a household name in England. It’s extraordinarily exciting to bring him to Vernon.”

Simpson has been nominated an astonishing 26 times in the 12 years of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Simpson has also been nominated for an amazing 9 consecutive years as musician of the year which he won twice.

Having grown up in Liverpool, England, Oldfield is a longtime admirer of Martin Simpson. “I was aware of him from way back in the 70s as he had some connections to the wonderful folk rock band Steeleye Span who I loved. I was aware of the The Bramble Briar and Righteousness and Humidity in the early 2000s, but I think it was about 2007/2008 when the album ‘Prodigal Son’ was released before I really began to fully appreciate his talent as an an exquisite player and performer. That album, incidentally, has been remastered and re-released earlier this year and it is considered to be one of the finest folk albums ever created.”

Oldfield went on to say, “Since then I’ve had the privilege of seeing Martin at a few festivals, most recently at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues festival in 2018, where I was able to chat to him about his future Vernon visit. His performance that night, alone on the main stage with his guitar, silenced and captivated the crowd. I’m certain our Vernon audience will be equally captivated.”

The Vernon Folk- Roots Music Society presents Martin Simpson on Tuesday, October 15 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. Showtime- 7.30, doors open at 6.30. Tickets are $30, $25 for members- available through ticketseller.ca (250-549-7469, at Impressions Of Time Bookstore (2901- 30 Avenue) or at the door (if available – cash only.) Food and alcohol will be available at the show. Receive a 10 per cent discount on purchases at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill and at the Lodge Kitchen and Bar with proof of ticket purchase on day of show. For more details- info@vernonfolkroots.ca.

