Laughter explosion at Letterkenny

Side-splitting, but sensitive comedy show sold out in Kelowna

A hard no for the young and the elderly.

A hard yes for those who can take a good laugh, especially at the expense of others.

It was a gut-busting evening at the Kelowna Community Theatre Wednesday as Letterkenny performed for a sold-out crowd.

Despite the subjects of humour, which some might take offense to, those in the audience couldn’t get enough.

The redneck crew of Letterkenny kept the ‘city’ folk of Kelowna laughing for two hours with a variety of skits, even poking fun at the big-town folk.

“Citiots,” as they are referred to, are those who come to the country and think they are better then the farmers and rednecks of the fields.

“What right they got just kuz their liquor store and post office in a different building.”

Wayne (Jared Keeso) kept his static face throughout the skits, dressed in his signature plaid.

With his green gum boots and blue jumpsuit, Daryl (Nathan Dales) had a tough time keeping a straight face as the big, burly and bearded Dan (K. Trevor Wilson) broached some risqué topics.

But the largest scene of hilarity, and arguably downright morally offensive, was from Mark Forward.

And it wasn’t just his humour that entertained, his poetic acting and dance moves were also side-splitting.

From bears in heaven, to hawks and hats – Forward was a hit. Although not everyone could handle his artistic side, and Forward made sure to make fun of and point out anyone who got up to get a beverage during his act.

“All the meat heads that got up because it was just too much for you,” said Forward.

The show and the venue proved a hit, although too small for the many Okanagan fans who flocked to the centre to see the show.

@vernonnews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Sc Mira delivers death pop Okanagan debut

Just Posted

Laughter explosion at Letterkenny

Side-splitting, but sensitive comedy show sold out in Kelowna

Big White official glad to see to see Coquihalla safety improvements

Kelowna - Michael Ballingall said it has been needed for a long time

Psychology professor to speak on mental illness

Dr. Bernard Crespi will speak at Vernon’s Okanagan College campus April 18

Kelowna outdoor market set to begin

The Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market starts April 7

Lock out auto crime

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP ask vehicle owners to avoid tempting criminals through safety tips

Kelowna welcomes home Olympians

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa and snowboard cross racer Tess Critchlow feted in Stuart Park

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Hallie Jenkins B.C.’s top overall U16 skier

Big White Ski Club competes in final U16 Teck Series races at Apex

Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

‘It’s one of those adventures in life. Try something, try new things.’

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Most Read